Delhi University Post Graduate Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Soon

Delhi University PG Admission 2024: The University of Delhi is set to announce the results of the postgraduate (PG) round 1 seat allotment on June 22. The first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) PG allocation results will be available on the candidates' dashboard starting at 5 PM today. Candidates can check their allotment status by visiting the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from June 22 onwards until June 26. The respective departments, centers, and colleges will verify and approve the online applications from June 22 to June 27. The final date for candidates to make the online payment of the admission fee is June 28.

DU PG Allotment 2024: Important Dates

First Round

Declaration of First CSAS(PG) allocation: June 22

Last date of online payment of fees: June 28

Second Round

Declaration of Second CSAS(PG) allocation on the dashboard of the Candidates: July 02

Last date of online payment: July 09

Third Round

Declaration of Third CSAS(PG) allocation on the dashboard of the Candidates: July 16

Last date of online payment of fees by Candidates: July 21

DU PG Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps To Check Result

Go to the official website of University of Delhi, admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the DU PG Round 1 seat allotment results link

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit and check the result

Download the PDF for further reference

Delhi University offers various postgraduate programs in diverse fields such as arts, commerce & business studies, education, interdisciplinary & applied sciences, law, mathematical sciences, music & fine arts, science, social sciences and more.