DU NCWEB 2024: First Cut-off List Out For 2024 Admission Process

Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut-off list for admission to BA(P) and BCom courses. Candidates who have registered for the courses can visit the official website of the NCWEB for detailed information. Online admission for the two courses has been scheduled from August 23-25 at respective teaching centres. The admission process will continue till 11:59 pm on the last date. The list has been released for 26 colleges over various categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PwD.

Miranda House with 88 per cent cut off tops the list in the BA programme History, while, Hans Raj College has the second highest cut off of 87 per cent. For Bcom course also, Miranda House ranks at the top with 88 per cent cutoff while Hansraj college ranks second with 87 per cent cutoff. Bhagini Nivedita College and the Mata Sundri College have the lowest cut off.



Steps to check the list

Step 1- Visit the official website of NCWEB.

Step 2 - On the Notice Board section, click on 'First cut-off list for admission to BA (P)/BCom'

Step 3 - You will be redirected to two PDFs on BA (P) Admission Session 2024-25 and BCom Admission Session 2024-25.

Step 4- Click on the link and check the cut-off.

As per the official information on the NCWEB website, a major advantage of the Non-Collegiate programme of teaching is its low cost and utilisation of the existing infrastructure of educational institutions during Saturdays/Sundays and academic breaks.