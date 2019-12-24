DU Invites Suggestions For Student Friendly Admission Process

Delhi University seeks suggestions for both UG and PG level admission.

The Delhi University (DU) has invited suggestions from stakeholders for strengthening the admission process and make it more student friendly and rigorous for the coming academic year. This initiative of the university is in line with various MHRD and UGC policies where suggestions are asked from stakeholders before finalizing it. This increases participation of different sections of the society in framing of policy. For the newly drafted Education Policy, MHRD had received more than 65,000 suggestions in a month.

DU has 90 colleges, 16 faculties, 87 departments, and 13 centres affiliated to it and offers educational opportunities to students, mostly, at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Admission to DU's UG and PG courses is done in two ways: merit based and entrance exam based. It also offers MPhils and PhDs.

The university seeks suggestions for both UG and PG level admission, in which more than 2.5 lakh students register, online. The varsity wants recommendations that can help to strengthen the online interface for applicants.

Important areas wherein the 97 year old varsity wants ideas are "How to rationalize the cut-offs for merit-based admissions to control over / under admissions", "How to maintain parity in eligibility criteria for admissions at UG level and PG level" and "How to minimise students' visit/s to College/s for document verification (for merit-based admissions)."

The university has also sought suggestions for developing a single admission form in order to reduce multiple filling of admission forms at the time of admissions.

In order to communicate information regarding admission process, DU conducts open days in which parents and students are allowed to participate. The university needs suggestions on open days to ease dissemination of information regarding admission process.

Among other suggestions sought by the university are "Suggestions for closing the admissions by the beginning of the academic session so as to minimise academic loss of the students" and "how to make admissions through reservation quotas more transparent and accountable".

