DU Admission: Delhi University Releases 7th Cut-Off List

The Delhi University released its seventh cut-off list on Monday, with courses like B Com (Hons) and B Com still up for grabs at premier colleges.

Hans Raj College is offering B Com (Hons) at a cut-off of 97.25 per cent, while the course is available at a cut-off of 97.50 per cent in Hindu College and 95.25 per cent in Gargi College.

Gargi College also has seats for courses like BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science and B Com.

IP College for Women has seats available in BA (Hons) English at a cut-off of 94.75 per cent.

Kamala Nehru College is offering BA (Hons) Political Science at a cut-off of 94.25 per cent and BA(Hons) Psychology at a minimum percentage of 96.50 per cent.

The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) released its fifth cut-off list on Monday.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University, with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol as students of the board.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.