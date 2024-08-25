DU Admission 2024: UG Second Seat Allocation Results To Be Out Today

Delhi University UG Admission 2024: The University of Delhi will announce the list of available seats for the second phase of undergraduate admissions for 2024, today. The list can be accessed by visiting admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG 2024 Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, select the link for the Round 2 CSAS result under the "PG Admission 2024-2025" section

Enter login credentials

Check the result displayed on the screen

A "freeze" or "upgrade" option will be provided in the candidate's result

The first round of DU UG admissions concluded on August 21. To secure admission in the second round, applicants must complete their online payment by August 30, before 4.59 pm. Applicants must confirm their seat acceptance by August 27, and colleges are required to verify and approve applications by August 29. The deadline for fee payment is August 30.

Approximately 91.98% of seats at Delhi University have been filled following the first round of the admission process. Out of the 83,678 candidates who accepted their allocated seats, 65,483 have confirmed their admission to the university. In the first round, Delhi University offered 97,387 seats to applicants. The university is conducting admissions for 71,600 undergraduate seats (excluding supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges and departments, with 1,559 program-college combinations available for selection.

On August 16, 2024, the university began the seat allocation acceptance process, offering 97,387 seats in the initial round. By August 21, 2024, approximately 43,515 candidates chose to upgrade their college or course preference, while 18,478 opted to freeze their admission status.