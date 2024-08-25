Delhi University Releases List Of Vacant Seats For Second Round Of Admission

The University of Delhi (DU) has issued a list of 6,100 vacant seats available for the second round of undergraduate admissions. In the initial round, 65,843 seats, or 91.98 per cent of the total seats, were filled. Candidates were allowed to modify their college and course preferences between August 22 and 23. Those allocated seats in the second round must confirm their allotment by August 27, with colleges finalising admissions by August 29. The deadline for students to pay the admission fee is August 30.

Those who have applied for admission to DU can access the list on the university's official websites, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

In the second round, a total of 24,869 fresh seat allocations were completed, while 27,554 candidates were upgraded to higher preference choices, according to the press release.

Delhi University, as stated in its official press release, will be offering admission to approximately 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges, departments, and centres for this academic year.

The admissions process will cover 1,559 different programs and college combinations. The press release mentioned that during the second allocation round, additional seats will be allocated to ensure that the academic session can commence on August 29, 2024. As per the university's policy, candidates who were rejected in the first round due to invalid certificates or documents have been reconsidered in the unreserved category based on their merit and preferences, subject to seat availability.

DU UG Second Allotment 2024: Required Documents for Admission

Candidates will need the following documents for admission and the counselling process: