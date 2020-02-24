DU Asks For Correct Bank Details To Refund Over Rs 86 Lakh To Students

The refunds were initiated on November 21.

Delhi University (DU) has asked students to provide correct bank details for getting a refund of their admission fee which they had deposited last year. The university is returning the fees of those students who had cancelled the admission before August 31, 2019. "Student who have cancelled the admission after 31 August 2019 are not eligible for any refund," the university said.

The refunds were initiated on November 21. However the transactions of 972 students could not be completed due to incorrect bank details provided by them.

"Refund was failed due to wrong account details, you are requested to kindly update/correct your bank account details on your admission portal within next five days i.e. February 24, 2020," the university has said in the notification released on its website.

The 950 transactions, of students who applied for undergraduate programmes and are yet to provide correct bank details, amount to Rs 83,95,284.

In postgraduate programme 22 transactions, amounting to Rs 2,25,831, are yet to be returned to students.

Delhi University offers courses in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate programmes. The university sees maximum participation for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes with more than 2.5 lakh registrations. The admission process is merit based; for few programmes DU conducts entrance exam for selecting students.

DU admission process begins in May-June, every year.

