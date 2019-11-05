Delhi University Awards 592 Doctoral Degrees At 96th Convocation Ceremony

Delhi University concluded its 96th convocation on November 4

Delhi University concluded its 96th Annual convocation on November 4. About 3 Lakhs in-absentia and 592 doctoral degrees, 86 D.M./M. Ch. Degrees in person along with more than 305 medals and Prizes were awarded to the students of the University. Degrees for two academic years 2017-18 and 2018-19 were awarded in the Convocation.

Union HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was the Chief Guest at the convocation ceremony who applauded the outstanding performance of the students. The Minister also congratulated the University for its achievements and wished many more laurels in soon to arrive 100th year of its establishment in 2022.

Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi congratulated all the awardees and said that ever since its establishment in 1922, the University of Delhi has been demonstrating consistent progress. It began with about 750 students. Today, it has almost 7 lakh students.

Prof. D. P. Singh, chairman UGC, was also present at the ceremony and enlightened the audience about the values of education and its advantages that allow for all-round development of the society.

Mr. Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV, and Prof. Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of GGSIP University, were also felicitated at the Delhi University's 96th convocation.

Touched by the gesture of Delhi University VC to felicitate me today at its 96th Annual Convocation attended by HRD Minister @DrRPNishank#UniversityOfDelhihttps://t.co/JRNBLjVos8pic.twitter.com/jcEX2xlUAt — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 4, 2019

