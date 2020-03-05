DRDO, IIT Delhi Receive Young Women Scientists Award For Excellence In Social Tech

The award was given by President Ram Nath Kovind at the National Science Day (NSD) function.

Women scientists from Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), DRDO, Timarpur, Delhi and IIT Delhi have received National Award for Young Woman Showing Excellence through Application of Technology for Societal Benefits. The award was given by President Ram Nath Kovind at the National Science Day (NSD) function held at Vigyan Bhawan on 28 February for research achievements and for application of technology for the societal benefits.

Dr Shweta Rawat from DRDO DIPAS and Dr Shalini Gupta from Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi have received the award this year.

Dr Rawat has developed a female-specific full body protector to safeguard the female troops deployed in riot control actions. This gear has been developed in collaboration with the Rapid Action Force using the ergonomic design principle based on anthropometric dimensions specific for female troops. It has unique properties, including anti-stab, anti-puncture, flame retardant and acid resistance. It is designed to assure greater comfort and flexibility to the women forces while deployed in law and order maintenance duties.

Dr Shweta Rawat from DRDO DIPAS received the award on February 28

Dr Gupta has successfully led the development of a technology SeptifloTM, which offers fast and affordable assay for point-of-care diagnosis and treatment of bacterial septicemia, one of the biggest in-hospital killers worldwide. This has led to the incubation of the start-up Nano DX Healthcare Pvt. She is pursuing unconventional approaches to design novel bio-systems for medical diagnosis, drug delivery, and biomaterials fabrication on a chip. A prototype diagnostic kit, using naturally amplified pathogen-derived endotoxins for early bedside diagnosis of bacteremia has been developed, which is currently undergoing clinical trials. In drug delivery systems, cancer and bacterial therapies have been combined into a single delivery platform in order to co-eliminate cancer and bacterial infections residing inside cancer.

Dr Shalini Gupta from Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi received the award on February 28.

