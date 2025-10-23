Advertisement

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute Hiring Nursing Officer, Salary Rs 1,42,400

The role is entitled for a pay of Rs 44.900-1,42,400.

  • Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute seeks nursing officers for Group B non-gazetted posts
  • Age limit for applicants is between 18 and 40 years
  • Application fee is Rs 1,180 for unreserved, OBC, EWS and Rs 708 for SC/ST candidates
New Delhi:

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences has released a job vacancy for direct recruitment of non-teaching posts of nursing officer. The vacancy is open for Group B non-gazetted officer. The role is entitled for a pay of Rs 44.900-1,42,400.

Candidates applying must not be less than 18 years of age and should not exceed 40 years. 

Applicants from the unreserved category, OBC, EWS will be required to pay Rs 1,180 application fees. Those belonging to the SC/ST will have to pay Rs 708.

Qualification criteria

BSc (Hons) Nursing / BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognised Institute or University. 
BSc (Post- Certificate) / Post- Basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognised Institute or University
Registered as Nurses and Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognised Institute / Board or Council

Registered as Nurses and Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council

Two years-experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the qualification.

Filling the application form

Step 1: Open the home page of Dr RMLIMS, Lucknow at www.drrmlims.ac.in 
Step 2: On the Home page, click on the link that announces the advertisement for recruitment.
Step 3: Click tab on the "Online form submission" for Registration of filling the form.

Selection process

The selection process will comprise of two stages (Screening Examination and Main Examination), and both exams will be conducted bilingually (in Hindi and English) through a Computer Based Test (CBT).
Screening Examination: 
Candidates who qualify the screening examination will be eligible for main exam. The marks obtained in the screening examination will not be included in the main examination.  
Main Examination: 
Final selection will be based solely on the marks obtained in the mains examination. 
Final selection will be done category-wise based on merit and reservation norms.
 

Job, Job Role, Nursing Job
