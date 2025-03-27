Advertisement

Delhi School Annual Result 2025 Declared For Classes 3, 4, 5, Check Steps To Download

Delhi School Annual Result 2025: Parents and students are advised to carefully review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies.

Delhi School Results 2025: The DoE is expected to release results for higher courses in the coming days.
Education Result

Delhi School Results 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi on Thursday released the results for classes 3, 4, and 5. Those who appeared for the exams can now check their results by visiting the official website, edudel.nic.in, using Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth.

Delhi School Results 2025: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in.
  • Select the "Results 2024-25" link for Classes 3, 4, or 5
  • Input the required details such as (Section, Class, and Student ID) and submit
  • Download the result and print it out for your future reference

Parents and students should carefully review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies. The DoE is expected to release results for higher courses in the coming days.

For further updates, students can check notifications from their respective schools or visit the official DoE website.

