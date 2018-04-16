Tamil Nadu Teachers Threaten To Boycott Evaluation; Board Exam Results Likely To Be Delayed The evaluation process for Tamil Nadu class 10, 12 board exams began on 12 April.

Share EMAIL PRINT Board Exam Results Likely To Be Delayed New Delhi: Teachers at Tamil Nadu have threatened to boycott evaluation of class 10, 12 board exam answer sheets. The teachers on protest have been pressing their demands for scrapping the new pension scheme and revising the pay scale since 2017. The evaluation process began on 12 April and any sort of disturbance is going to affect the results to a large extent. Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu conducts the class 10, 12 board exams. The result will be declared at the official website results.nic.in.



'Protesting teachers announced that they will completely abstain from work from April 24, if their demands are not met. More than two million students from Class X to XII sat the board exams this year, and a total of 74 evaluation camps have been set up,' reported the Times of India.



Last year, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared the results in May 2017. In order to reduce the stress that usually students go through, the Board had decided not to release the topper's list. 'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said.



Click here for more



Teachers at Tamil Nadu have threatened to boycott evaluation of class 10, 12 board exam answer sheets. The teachers on protest have been pressing their demands for scrapping the new pension scheme and revising the pay scale since 2017. The evaluation process began on 12 April and any sort of disturbance is going to affect the results to a large extent. Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu conducts the class 10, 12 board exams. The result will be declared at the official website results.nic.in.'Protesting teachers announced that they will completely abstain from work from April 24, if their demands are not met. More than two million students from Class X to XII sat the board exams this year, and a total of 74 evaluation camps have been set up,' reported the Times of India. Last year, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared the results in May 2017. In order to reduce the stress that usually students go through, the Board had decided not to release the topper's list. 'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter