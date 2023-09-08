Delhi University's Student Union Elections 2023: Nomination Filing Deadline Extended to September 14

DUSU elections are being held after a gap of three years due to Covid-19.

Delhi University (DU) has extended the last date for filing nominations for elections of office bearers of its Students Union (DUSU) and members of Central Council by two days. The nomination papers are now to be submitted to the office of the chief election officer by September 14 till 3pm, a notification issued by the university's Registrar stated.



The elections are scheduled for September 22, with voting for day classes from 8.30am to 1pm and for evening classes from 3pm to 7.30pm. The date, time, and venue for vote counting will be announced later.



The nomination papers have to be submitted with a Rs 500 demand draft and affidavit. After the scrutiny of the nomination paper, the list of approved candidates will be published by 6pm on the same day. The withdrawal of nominations can be done until September 15 at 12 noon, and the final candidate list will be published on the same day.



Last week, Delhi University convened an advisory committee meeting to plan the DUSU elections. They decided to create a special committee with four teams to prevent defacement of public property in and around the campus and colleges throughout Delhi. This committee will collaborate with the Proctor's office and the DUSU 2023 Election Committee until the election process is complete. All student group candidates must adhere to election-related rules.



The university said in a statement, "Colleges are advised to enhance their security arrangements by deploying them, especially during the night time. They may also contact the area deputy commissioner of police (DCP) or area SHO in this regard. They can also inform the proctor's office."



"In view of the fact that DUSU elections are being held after a gap of three years due to Covid-19, and further, in view of the representations received from various students' groups requesting relaxation of age for three years, the executive council, in its meeting, decided to grant one-time age relaxation to contest DUSU elections scheduled to be held on September 22. Accordingly, the maximum age limit for undergraduate and postgraduate students to contest DUSU elections of 2023-24 is 25 years and 28 years, respectively," the chief election officer said in an official release.