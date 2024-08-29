Advertisement

Delhi University Extends Postgraduate Programmes Admission Deadline, Details Inside

Delhi University Admission 2024-25: Admissions to all postgraduate program will be based solely on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (PG) - 2024.

Delhi University Admission 2024-25: The deadline for admission to various postgraduate programmes, BTech, BA LLB, and BBA LLB for the 2024-2025 academic year has been extended to August 31, 2024.

Admissions to all postgraduate programs at the University of Delhi (UoD) and the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be based solely on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (PG) - 2024.

LLB Programme

To be considered for admission to the LLB program, candidates must meet the program-specific Eligibility criteria and take the corresponding CUET paper. The syllabus for the CUET paper can be found at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates must ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria before applying. Only scores from CUET (PG) - 2024 will be considered for admission for the 2024-2025 academic year. Admission is contingent upon candidates meeting the eligibility requirements for their chosen programme.

Candidates from SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/CW categories must upload a valid certificate or document when applying through UoD's CSAS (PG) - 2024. The candidate's name on the reservation certificate must match the name on their school board qualifying certificates and in CUET (PG) - 2024. Similarly, the parents' names must also match in the certificates.

A gap year will not be a barrier to admission to postgraduate programs at UoD. According to Ordinance - I of the University, there is no minimum age requirement for admission to postgraduate programs in the University and its colleges, except where the respective regulatory bodies, such as the Medical Council of India (MCI), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), and Dental Council of India (DCI), have set age limits in their regulations.

Minimum Eligibility

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates:  A minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination is required, as per the programme-specific eligibility criteria.

SC/ST/PwBD candidates:  A minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination is required.

