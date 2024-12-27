Delhi University To Launch PhD Programme In Hindu Studies

University of Delhi (DU) is planning to launch a PhD programme in Hindu Studies from the upcoming academic year. The Centre for Hindu Studies' Governing Body has proposed to launch the programme with an aim to provide better academic opportunity to students. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to pursue the course can check detailed information about the course on the official website. The eligibility criteria for admission to PhD in Hindu Studies are similar to the guidelines for admission to PhD course in the Delhi University.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the programme must have a Master's degree in Hindu Studies with at least 55 per cent marks along with JRF/NET qualification. Applicants will also be required to qualify the university's PhD eligibility test. Students from the reserved categories will be provided with the relaxation; the same will be provided in the PhD brochure.

The initial admission to the programme will be held for 10 seats, including those designated for reservation and supernumerary categories. The number of seats would increase in the future based on academic requirements of the students.

"Our Governing Board has recommended starting a PhD in Hindu Studies, and the matter will be placed before the Academic Council. Students have been approaching the Centre, enquiring about research opportunities, especially those who have already qualified JRF and NET in Hindu Studies. As a premier institution, Delhi University is committed to providing such opportunities and advancing research in diverse areas of Hindu Studies," Joint Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, Prerna Malhotra told PTI.

The Centre for Hindu Studies, established in 2023 with a focus on Brahmanical texts, began its first MA batch in November 2023.