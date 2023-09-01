Delhi University Spot Admissions 2023: Results Releasing Today At 5 PM

The allocation of seats will be announced at 5 pm.

The results for the University of Delhi's spot admission round of undergraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 are going to be released on September 1 at 5 p.m. Those students who have enrolled for the spot admission round can verify the Round 1 seat allocation outcome on the official DU website at du.ac.in as well as admission.uod.ac.in. To secure admission, the candidates can go ahead and accept the allocated seat on the website.

In a news release that was issued on August 28th, the university outlined seven important points related to the spot admission process.

1:The university will display the vacant seats.

2: Candidates who have applied for CSAS (UG)-2023 and are not admitted to any college on the date and time of the declaration of vacant seats for SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-I can participate.

3. On the announcement of Spot Admission Round I, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

4. To be considered for Spot Admission Round-I, the candidate will have to opt for Spot Admission Round-I through his or her dashboard.

5. The desirous candidate will be able to choose any or all programmes in as many colleges as he or she wishes, subject to the availability of seats.

6. It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Admission Round I. Failure to accept the allocated seat in Spot Admission Round 1 will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD.

7. There will be no option to 'Upgrade' or 'Withdraw' during the Spot Admission Round-I. The seat allocation in Spot Admission Round-I will be final.

Candidates who opt for an upgrade in any of the supernumerary quotas will be considered for an upgrade in that particular supernumerary quota only.

The schedule for Sports II will be announced later.

The university may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage, if required.