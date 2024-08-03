Delhi University Semester 1 Classes To Begin On August 29

University of Delhi (DU) is holding the admission process for Phase-2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). The schedule has been announced for undergraduate admissions 2024-25. Candidates who had successfully completed the Phase-I of CSAS-UG may login to their dashboard (https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in) to choose their preferred programmes and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

The first round of CSAS Allocation and admission will begin from August 16-21, 2024. Candidates have time to accept the allocated seats from August 16-18, 2024. The deadline to make payment of fees by candidates is August 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, the university has also released the academic calendar for the first year of undergraduate courses for the session 2024-25. As per the academic schedule:

Semester 1 classes for the first year undergraduate courses will begin from August 29, 2024.

The mid semester break will be held from October 27-November 3, 2024.

After the mid semester break, the classes will began from November 4,2024.

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination has been scheduled from December 24, 2024.

Theory examinations will be held from January 6, 2025.

Winter break will be held from January 25, 2025.

Classes for the second semester will begin from January 27, 2025.

The mid semester break have been scheduled from March 17, 2025.

Post the mid semester break, classes will begin from March 17, 2025.

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination has been scheduled from May 25, 2025.

Theory examination will be held from June 7, 2025.

Summer vacation has been scheduled from June 29- July 20, 2025.