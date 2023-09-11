Delhi University Second Round Of Spot Admissions Begins Today

The university is facing challenges in filling seats for its three new BTech programmes.

The Delhi University (DU) is conducting a second round of spot admissions today (September 11), due to the availability of vacant seats in several courses as a number of BSc, few language, and BCom courses are yet to attract applicants. In the reserved category, there are vacant seats for Science courses in some of the university's prestigious colleges.

Despite receiving the highest number of applications, there are still many vacant seats in both the BCom and BCom (Hons) programmes.

Candidates have to accept the allocated seats by September 13. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is September 15, until 5pm.

There are currently seven vacant seats available for the BSc (Prog) Physical Science program with Computer Science/Informatics Practices at Miranda House. Additionally, there are six vacant seats for the Physics (Hons) program at Miranda House. SGTB Khalsa College has 12 remaining seats for the Physics (Hons) programme. St. Stephen's College offers BSc programmmes in both Physics and Chemistry, with six vacant seats in the Physics programme and three in Chemistry programme.

The official release states: "Candidates are advised to review the available seats displayed on the admission website and make an informed choice accordingly."



"For candidates who were previously offered a seat in the spot admission round (if applicable) but failed to complete the admission process, participation in subsequent spot rounds will not be permitted," it says.



"There will be no option for 'upgrading' or 'withdrawing' during the spot admission round. The seat allocated in the spot admission round will be considered final," it adds.



An earlier notification reads, "The university may announce more spot admission round/s at a later stage if required. Candidates are advised to check the admission website on a regular basis".