Delhi University Students Win Global Case Competition At Harvard

Students of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (University of Delhi) who won the GCCH 2020.

Five students of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), University of Delhi, have won the Global Case Competition at Harvard (GCCH) 2020, beating more than 140 rival teams from universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), John Hopkins University, HEC Paris and London Business School.

The prize includes an amount of $ 10,000.

The winning team, comprised of 2nd year students from the BMS and BBA (FIA) courses of SSCBS- Sparsh Sehgal, Ojas Jhamb, Kunal Vats, Raghav Nath and Aanand Negi, under the mentorship of faculty members Neeraj Sehrawat and Amit Kumar.

School of Business and Economics, Brazil and John Hopkins University were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively.

The GCCH is one of the world's most prestigious case competitions organized by the IFSA Network and Harvard GSAS Business Club.

The competition is a unique opportunity connecting the world's smartest academics from finance, business and economics backgrounds from the U.S.A, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The teams are given three weeks to prepare and submit a solution.

The competition brought together students from across the world to compete on a finance case involving strategic management at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, followed by a closing ceremony.

Taking part in this event the students get to interact with the invited companies, financial institutions, guests and partners.

However, this year due to the pandemic situation, the competition was organised through video submissions and video conferencing.

Amir Rezvani, Doctoral Researcher at the Harvard Business School, while hosting the award ceremony online, observed, "The annual competition witnessed top talent of the planet, great material with participants having paid attention to detail and academic rigour."

SSCBS was announced as the winning team by Olivier Levyne, Managing Director, CACIB.

The results were announced on April 26, through the official Facebook and LinkedIn handles of the competition.

"It was a great opportunity for our students to learn and interact with other international students. I am glad that our students are achieving international laurels and bringing positive news specially during such times", said Dr. Poonam Verma, Principal, SSCBS.

"It has been a dream come true for us! Winning it has been surreal. Competing against and beating the top universities from around the world will always have a special place in our lives. We're happy that our hard work and quality of work was rewarded. This edition was online as compared to the other rounds held at Harvard, and we were able to adapt to the new format effectively. We're really glad that this competition happened despite the ongoing pandemic!," the team members said.

