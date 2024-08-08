Delhi University Restricts Appointments Of Guest Faculty

The Delhi University has restricted the appointment of guest facilities in its campus. The university has directed the heads of its colleges and departments to appoint such faculties only in case the permanent faculty from the university is on leave.

The university asked the colleges to make appointment if a permanent faculty has taken leave like maternity leave, child care leave, study leave, sabbatical leave, medical leave or extra ordinary leave.

The order also noted that all vacant positions must be advertised immediately and the selection of the candidate should be made following due processes and procedures.

News agency PTI quoted an order issued by the Deputy Registrar (Colleges), "In so far as appointment of guest faculty in the colleges is concerned, I have been directed to categorically inform that appointment of guest faculties in colleges can only be made against the leave vacancy ie. Maternity Leave, Child Care Leave, Study Leave, Sabbatical Leave, Medical Leave and Extra Ordinary Leave."

"Therefore, all the principal(s), director(s) of university colleges and institutions are requested to ensure that under no circumstances appointment of guest faculty shall be made except against the leave vacancy...," it added.

The decision had not received satisfactory comments from faculty members who have expressed disappointments over the directive issued by the university. The faculty members claim that the move will negatively impact the teaching and learning process as well as increase the workload for current teachers.

The university has also urged the colleges to fill up vacant sanctioned teaching posts regularly.

(With inputs from agencies)