Delhi University Ranks 30th Globally In QS Employment Outcomes, First in India

The University of Delhi has significantly strengthened its global position in the QS World University Rankings 2026, securing the 30th rank worldwide in Employment Outcomes, a remarkable improvement of 14 positions from last year. Among Indian institutions, DU holds the top spot in this category and ranks seventh overall nationally. Globally, the university is ranked 328th, maintaining its previous year's position.

Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said Delhi University's rise in QS rankings highlights its growing academic excellence and international reputation. DU's overall score jumped from 33.8 in 2025 to 42.6 in 2026, reflecting a 26% improvement. "This significant progress underscores the depth, quality, and impact of our institutional efforts," said Professor Singh. "Our faculty, researchers, and students are at the forefront of innovation, high-impact research, and global engagement."

The Vice Chancellor added that QS evaluated 8,467 institutions globally, publishing results for the top 1,501 universities. "In the face of intense global competition and a rigorous evaluation methodology, DU's ability to maintain its global standing speaks volumes about its institutional resilience and visionary academic strategies," he said.

Key QS 2026 Performance Highlights for DU:

Global Rank: 328 (unchanged from 2025)

Overall Score: 42.6 (up from 33.8 - 26% improvement)

Top Public University in India (overall position retained)

DU's Performance Across Key Indicators (2025 to 2026):

Employment Outcomes: Improved from Rank 44 to 30 (up 14 places)

International Research Network: Improved from Rank 406 to 294 (up 112 places)

Citations per Faculty: Improved from Rank 488 to 403 (up 85 places), highlighting stronger research impact

DU's Position Among Indian Institutions:

7th Overall (maintained)

1st in Employment Outcomes(maintained)

2nd in International Research Network (up one position)

6th in Academic Reputation

6th in Sustainability

Top 300 Global Rankings Across Major QS Indicators:

Employment Outcomes - 30th

Academic Reputation - 248th

International Research Network - 294th

Sustainability- 297th

Research & Citations Growth:

13% YoY increase in publications

24% YoY increase in total citations

Professor Singh emphasised that these achievements are not just a milestone but a stepping stone toward even greater goals in the years ahead. "This progress inspires us to aim higher and deepen our commitment to excellence."

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted that India now has 54 universities in the QS rankings, up from 11 in 2014. "This five-fold jump is a testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the last decade. NEP 2020 is not just changing our educational landscape; it is revolutionising it," he added.