Delhi University PG, BTech Admission 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

The University of Delhi has officially opened the registration process for its Postgraduate (PG) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Interested candidates can now apply by visiting the university's admission portal.

Postgraduate Admissions: CUET-PG 2025 Scores Required

For PG admissions, candidates must have appeared for the CUET (PG) 2025 exam. Seat allocation will be based entirely on the scores obtained in CUET-PG, as outlined in the PG Bulletin of Information 2025-26.

The registration window for PG courses is open from May 16 to June 6, 2025. Applicants should visit the official portal: pgadmission.uod.ac.in to complete their registration.

The university offers a wide range of postgraduate courses, including M.A. in Arabic, Bengali, Buddhist Studies, Comparative Indian Literature, English, French, German, Hindi, and Hispanic. Additionally, (link unavailable) courses are available in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Biochemistry, Biophysics, Electronics, and Mathematics Education. Other programs include M.Tech. in Microwave Electronics, Master's in Respiratory Therapy and Public Health, MCA (Master of Computer Applications) and more.

BTech Admissions: Based on JEE (Main) 2025 Scores

Delhi University will offer BTech programmes through its Faculty of Technology for the following specialisations:

BTech in Computer Science and Engineering

BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

BTech in Electrical Engineering

Admissions to these programmes will be determined using the Common Rank List (CRL) from JEE (Main) 2025 Paper-I.

BTech registration will be open from May 17 to June 6, 2025, on the university's engineering portal: engineering.uod.ac.in



DU PG, BTech Admissions 2025: Check Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the Delhi University's admission portal

Step 2. Click on the respective link for PG Admissions 2025 or B.Tech Admissions 2025

Step 3. Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4. Fill out the application form and pay the registration fee

Step 5. Upload all required documents

Step 6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference