Delhi University Issues Advisory Against Use Of Loudspeakers On Campus

DU has issued an advisory against the use of loudspeakers "beyond permissible limits"

The Delhi University has issued an advisory against the use of loudspeakers, public address systems "beyond permissible limits" on the varsity premises, saying it disturbs the teaching and research environment.

An area not less than 100 metres around the premises of the Delhi University is a "silence zone" according to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the directions of the Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal, the advisory said.

"Please note that the use of loudspeakers/public address system/beating of drums/sound amplifiers/sound-emitting fire crackers beyond permissible limits is not advisable as it disturbs the teaching and research environment of the varsity," the advisory read.

The advisory comes in the wake of protests by student groups and DUTA on various issues over the last few months wherein loudspeakers, public address systems and drums were actively used.

The Delhi University Teachers'' Association (DUTA) called the advisory an ''empty threat'' and asserted it would not have an impact on them.

Students and teachers are not habitual offenders. The varsity must play a proactive role in solving our problems. These kind of empty threats will not have an impact on us, the teachers'' body said.

Click here for more Education News