Delhi University Inviting Applications For Certificate Course In Pali/Tibetan

University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for a certificate course in Pali/Tibetan for the 2024-25 academic session. Admissions are invited by the Department of Buddhist Studies, Faculty of Arts at the university.



Candidates can visit the official website of the Delhi University to register for the course. The application process will begin from July 18 and conclude on July 29, 2024.

The admission in the course will be based on a entrance exam scheduled for July 31, 2024. The results will be announced on August 1, 2024.

Admission in the certificate course in Tali/Tibetan will be conducted from August 2-7, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm. The document verification process will also be conducted from August 2-7, 2024.

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 300 for applying to the course. The applicant can pay the entrance test fee through the online link provided by the department after the submission of duly filled in application form. The link will be provided through the email of the applicant mention in his/her application form.

Graduates in any discipline having a minimum 40 per cent marks are eligible for applying to the course.

