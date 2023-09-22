Delhi University Invites Applications For Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme

The Delhi University has invited applications for the part-time Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) 2023. The scheme will award students with a stipend of Rs 5,250 per month (subject to approval).

The applications are invited by Delhi University's Dean of Students' Welfare Office and would require the applicant to devote nearly 8-10 hours per week on work. The maximum period for serving the internship is six months from the date of joining. The last date to register for the internship scheme is October 4.

Eligibility for the internship

Students from the university who are enrolled in regular college course in any stream at the undergraduate or postgraduate level are eligible to apply for the programme.

Students from the first year/first semester are not entitled to apply for the internship scheme.

The scheme can be availed by a student only once during the course of study at the university.

Award for the programme

The Dean of Students' Welfare will award the students with a certificate at the end of the internship programme. The certificate will be received subject to a satisfactory appraisal report from the concerned department.

The possible domains for the internship are the vice Chancellor's office, office of dean of colleges, Director South Campus office, proctor office, office of dean of students' welfare, registrar office, PRO, dean academic, central reference library, student library, department libraries, departmental labs, examination branch, finance office, research council, sports council, NCWEB, equal opportunity cell (including readers and writers for visually challenged), cluster innovation centre (CIC), Institute of Life Long Learning, WSDC, Centre of Global studies and more.

How to apply

Interested candidates van visit the official website of the university to register for the internship scheme.