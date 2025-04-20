Delhi University Summer Internship 2025: Check Deadline, Highlights, Eligibility

Delhi University Summer Internship 2025: The University of Delhi is inviting applications for the Vice Chancellor's Summer Internship Programme (VCIS) 2025. Organised by the Office of the Dean Students' Welfare, the internship will be conducted during June and July 2025. Interested students currently enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate courses at DU can apply. However, students in their final year or final semester are not eligible.

Delhi University VCIS 2025: Internship Highlights

The summer internship requires a commitment of 20 hours per week and offers a monthly stipend of Rs 11,025. The duration of the internship is two months.

Only those who have not participated in any previous edition of the Vice Chancellor's Internship (summer or part-time) are eligible to apply. Upon completion, selected interns will receive a certificate from the Dean of Students' Welfare.

Applicants must upload a Letter of Recommendation issued on or after April 15, 2025, by the Principal, Head of Department, or Institution. The letter must be printed on official letterhead, duly signed and stamped. Applications submitted without the recommendation will be rejected.

How to Apply For DU VC Summer Internship 2025

Fill out the application form available at: Google Form Link

Read all instructions carefully before entering your details.

Provide information on your stream, year, semester, and any prior internship experience.

Mention your technical, soft, and research skills.

Upload your letter of recommendation, latest marksheet, and a passport-size photograph.

All further updates and communication regarding the internship will be sent to the applicant's email address and may also be shared with the respective college or department.