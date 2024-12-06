Delhi University Invites Applications For Controller Of Examination Post, Check Eligibility

The University of Delhi has announced is currently accepting applications for the position of Controller of Examination. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, du.ac.in or through the provided application link.

Eligibility Criteria:

The university seeks candidates who are highly motivated and have a proven track record of competence and success.

The appointment will be on a tenure or deputation basis, with a five-year term that may be extended for one additional tenure.

Candidates must possess a Master's degree with a minimum of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade) and at least 15 years of experience as an assistant professor at the 11th academic level. Alternatively, candidates with 8 years of experience at the 12th academic level, including service as an associate professor and experience in educational administration, are also eligible. Those with experience in research institutions or other higher education establishments are welcome to apply.

Additionally, candidates with 16 years of administrative experience, including at least 8 years as a deputy registrar or in an equivalent role at level 12, are eligible.

Preference will be given to candidates who have experience in holding university examinations.

Important Guidelines:

The application process is completely online, and the closing date for applications is December 19, 2024.

The university prefers candidates under the age of 57.

The qualifications and experience will be determined based on the closing date of the application.

Applicants must ensure that all information and documents submitted are accurate. Inaccurate or false information will result in legal action.

Those employed in government or Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or serving in a board or autonomous body must submit a no-objection certificate from their current employer.

For further details and to apply, visit the official DU website.