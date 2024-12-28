Delhi University Approves One-year PG Programme

Delhi University is planning to introduce one-year postgraduate programme from 2026. The university's Academic Council (AC) has approved the introduction of a one-year PG programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The council has also approved the reservation of additional seats for single female students in PG programmes. The proposal advocates for reserving one supernumerary seat in each postgraduate course for single girl students. The implementation of the "Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024" (PGCF 2024), was approved by the council in the 1021st meeting.

The one-year postgraduate programme will be available to graduates of DU's four-year undergraduate course. Students with a three-year undergraduate degree can opt for the existing two-year programme. Students in the one-year programme will earn 44 credits, while those in the two-year programme will complete 88 credits.

The resolution passed by the council will now be presented to the university's highest decision-making body called the Executive Council. Some Academic Council members have raised strong objections to the proposed framework, citing various challenges and potential drawbacks.

Additionally, the council approved the introduction of a PhD in Hindu Studies from the 2025-26 academic session and reaffirmed the reservation of additional seats for single girl students in postgraduate programmes.

The council also agreed to increase seats in specialised courses such as DM (Neuroanaesthesia) at GIPMER and BSc (Medical Technology) Radiology at Lady Hardinge Medical College, starting from the 2025-26 academic session, subject to regulatory approvals. Efforts to enhance health facilities were also highlighted, including plans to construct a four-storey DU Health Centre to accommodate more doctors and affiliate a railway hospital to provide healthcare to DU employees at par with railway staff.