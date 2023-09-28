Delhi University Announces Deadline To Register For Undergraduate, Postgraduate Courses

The University of Delhi has announced the last date for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and BTech programmes for the 2023-24 academic session. As per an official release, the deadline to submit applications for undergraduate programme is September 30, 2023. While for the postgraduate and BTech programmes, the applications can be submitted by October 14. The last dates are released for the ongoing spot admission rounds for the three programmes.

As per the schedule released by the university for undergraduate programmes, the last day to submit fees for allotted seats is September 28. The deadline for acceptance is 5 pm. The verification and approval of online applications is also in progress and will conclude on September 29 at 5 pm. Last date for payment of fees is September 30 till 5 pm.

For postgraduate courses, the round two of spot admission will start on September 29 with declaration of vacant seats at 5 pm. The correction window, upgrade window will be open till 4:59 pm of October 1. The results of the spot allocation round will be declared on October 3 at 5 pm. Candidates can accept the seats from 5 pm of October 3 till 11:59 pm of October 5.

The departments/ colleges can verify and approve the applications from 5 pm of October 3 till 4:59 pm of October 6. Candidates can pay their fees till 11:59 pm of October 7.

For BTech programmes, the last day to submit the fees is September 28 till 11:59 pm.