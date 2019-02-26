Delhi To Get 2 New Universities

The second proposed varsity is for teachers' training.

In a step towards strengthening higher education, the Delhi government has proposed two new universities in the national capital. State Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, keeping the Budget share for the education sector over 25 per cent for 2019-20, said the University of Applied Sciences will help to change the way people see the professional courses.

The varsity will offer courses from the modular of three months to the Ph.D. and M.Phil level, he said.

"Education will get 26 per cent of the total expenditure Budget in 2019-2020," Mr Sisodia said in his Budget speech.

"The government will give tablet computers to all Class 11 and 12 students of Pratibha Schools and Schools of Excellence and those scoring over 80 per cent in Class 10."

Entrepreneurship Curriculum, which will also give seed money to students, will also be launched from the coming session, he added.