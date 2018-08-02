Delhi Schools To Get 9,000 Guest Teachers

Delhi government schools facing a shortage of teachers will get about 9,000 guest teachers by mid-August, Education Minister said on Wednesday.

Education | | Updated: August 02, 2018 10:27 IST
New Delhi: 

Delhi government schools facing a shortage of teachers will get about 9,000 guest teachers by mid-August, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. "By August 14, additional 9,000 guest teachers will join the schools which will ensure that all schools have teachers as per their requirement," Sisodia said in a meeting with city''s education department.

During the meeting, Sisodia, along with PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, reviewed the progress of infrastructure work in Delhi Government Schools.

Three more new schools would be ready by September and the PWD will hand it over to the Directorate of Education on completion, the PWD officials said during the meeting.

Sisodia also directed the senior officials of the Directorate of Education to give top priority to the grievance of teachers, a step which will be a major relief to the teachers of Delhi government schools.
 

