Delhi Schools Must Form Anti-Tobacco Committees, Conduct Regular Awareness Drives

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools to take steps to prevent tobacco use and substance abuse on their campuses. Schools have been asked to form anti-tobacco committees, organise regular awareness programmes for students and follow a standard operating procedure (SOP) to create drug-free campuses.

The directions have been issued under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Nasha Mukt Delhi Campaign through a circular released by the Educational and Vocational Guidance and Counselling Bureau. The initiative aims to promote awareness, identify substance abuse at an early stage and provide counselling and support to students who need it.

As reported by the PTI, every school will have to form or strengthen an Institution Level Task Force (ITF) or Anti-Tobacco Committee under the leadership of the principal or head of the school.

The committee will include a nodal teacher or Prahari Club in-charge, a Health and Wellness Ambassador, a School Management Committee member, a student representative and a local police representative. It will be responsible for planning and monitoring activities to prevent tobacco use and substance abuse.

Schools have also been asked to strengthen their Prahari Clubs, which will function as school-level Nasha Mukt Delhi Clubs and organise regular awareness and prevention activities.

Schools To Hold Monthly Awareness Sessions For Classes 6 To 12

Under the SOP, schools must organise life skills education and awareness sessions for students of Classes 6 to 12 under the NAVCHETNA Life Skills Module. These sessions will be conducted between the 15th and 17th of every month by teachers trained during the 2025-26 academic session.

Schools will also have to organise awareness and sensitisation programmes for teachers and parents at least twice during each academic session, preferably in August and January. These sessions will focus on preventing substance abuse, identifying early signs and informing participants about available support services.

The directions also require schools to establish a referral system for students suspected of or identified as using tobacco or other substances. Such students should be referred to healthcare professionals, mental health experts or de-addiction services, depending on their needs.

The process must maintain students' confidentiality and ensure that they are not stigmatised or discriminated against.

The circular has also directed schools to follow the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, along with other applicable government guidelines.

Schools To Maintain Records And Submit Monthly Reports

Schools will have to maintain records of committee meetings, Prahari Club activities, awareness programmes, life skills sessions, student referrals and participation. They must also submit an implementation checklist to the concerned district authorities every month. At the district level, monitoring committees headed by the Deputy Director of Education (District) will oversee the implementation of the SOP.

These committees will conduct random inspections, review compliance reports, monitor school activities and ensure that information is regularly updated on the Nasha Mukt Vidyalaya portal.