CBSE Practical Exams 2023-24: Delhi DoE Offers Final Chance For Absent Students

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced a final opportunity for students of Class XII who were unable to appear in the CBSE practical examinations for the academic session 2023-24 due to various reasons.

A list of such students has been issued by the DoE, with instructions for them to report in person at Patrachar Vidyalaya on the specified date and time allocated against their names in the published list.

Students availing of this opportunity will have to pay a practical fee of Rs 1,300 per subject slot. They are required to bring their CBSE admit cards, along with project files/assignments related to the subjects and necessary stationery items.

It is emphasised that this is the final chance for the left-out students to undertake the CBSE practical examinations for the 2023-24 session. No further opportunities will be provided beyond this schedule.

