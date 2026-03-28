Delhi School Result 2026: Class 6, 7, 8 Scorecard Out, Download Link Here

Delhi School Annual Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the Class 6, 7 and Class 8 result today, March 28, 2026 for the academic session 2025-2026 according to several media reports. Parents and students can check and download the results on the official website edudel.nic.in.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Results 2025-26" for Class 6, 7, 8 under the "What's New" section.

Enter the required credentials such as Class, Student ID, section, date of birth.

Then, click on the submit buttion.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

Parents and students should carefully review all details on the scorecard and contact the school administration if they find any discrepancies. Physical report cards and detailed assessments will also be provided through the respective schools.

How Is Evaluation Done?

The assessment process for Classes 3 to 5 follows a Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)-based approach, which emphasizes a child's overall growth rather than relying solely on final examinations. This system includes regular assessments, classroom engagement, project work, and term-end tests.

In Delhi government schools, current guidelines generally allow primary students to be promoted to the next grade as part of foundational learning policies. However, detailed performance feedback is still provided to help identify and address any learning gaps.