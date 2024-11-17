Delhi Pollution: Physical Classes Suspended In Schools, Except For Class 10 And 12

Delhi Pollution: Physical classes in Delhi schools have been suspended for all students except those in Classes 10 and 12, as the city grapples with severe air pollution. The decision, announced by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday night, comes after the air quality remained at hazardous levels for the fifth consecutive day.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced stricter measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which will take effect from 8am on Monday. Under GRAP-4, schools will transition to online learning for most students.

"With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tomorrow, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes until further orders," the chief minister wrote on X.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders.</p>— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) <a href="https://twitter.com/AtishiAAP/status/1858180539515023764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 17, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="" charset="utf-8"></script>

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR continues to face prolonged poor air quality, raising health concerns. In Haryana, the deputy commissioners were authorised to assess local pollution levels and decide on temporarily closing physical classes up to Class 5 in affected districts.