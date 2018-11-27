Delhi Nursery Admission Process To Start From December 15, Upper Age Limit To Take Effect

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019 process to begin from Dec 15

Delhi nursery admission 2018: The Delhi nursery admission process in for approximately 1,600 private schools situated in the national capital is set to begin from December 15. The change this year from last admission season is the Aam Admi Party-led government notified is the upper age limit for admission in kindergarten and Class 1. The government has set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.

The proposal for an upper age limit was challenged in court last year.

Delhi nursery admission 2018: Important Dates

Last date of submitting application forms for nursery class admission: January 7, 2019.

The first list of selected children will be out on: February 4.

The second list will be out on: February 21

The Delhi nursery admission process will conclude on: March 31.

As it was fixed earlier, twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG).

The directorate has instructed all private schools to upload their criteria (with points for each criterion) for admission in open seats, on its official website by December 14.

Though a Delhi High Court order last year had allowed the imposition of the upper age limit, the DoE had decided that the order will be applicable only from 2019 academic session.

A Beginner's Guide To Delhi Nursery Admission

Apart from the abolished criteria, the schools have been given autonomy to come up with their own points system.

(With PTI Inputs)

