Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Here's What Students Should Know About Revised Fares

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: After eight years, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced a hike in passenger fares across its network. The revised fares, effective August 25, 2025, increase travel costs by Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on distance, while the Airport Express Line has seen hikes of up to Rs 5.

The DMRC said the revision was carried out under the automatic fare revision formula, in line with statutory provisions and recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

"The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today... The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on distance (up to Rs 5 on the Airport Express Line)," the corporation said in a post on X.

The revised fare slabs are as follows:

Social Media Divided Over Fare Hike

While DMRC termed the increase "minimal," reactions online reflected a mix of concern and acceptance.

One commuter wrote, "It is not Rs 1-5 but up to 10%. This is an extra burden on the middle class, especially when ridership has already gone up."

Another user countered by highlighting inflation: "The increase is too low considering prices in the last eight years. DMRC should revise fares every year or two so the jump doesn't feel steep. With inflation, the fare could have been raised by Rs 20."

Concerns over train frequency also surfaced. "The frequency of trains on the Blue and Yellow lines must be increased during office hours. Coaches are overcrowded to the point passengers can't even stand properly," a commuter posted.

Some were critical of the sudden rollout. "Without prior notice, DMRC hiked fares effective immediately. My regular trip from Millennium City Centre to Delhi cost Rs 54 earlier with a card; now it's Rs 60. This is nonsense," another user wrote.

Impact On Students And Daily Commuters

The hike may increase the financial burden on students and lower-income passengers who depend on the metro for daily travel. A journey that earlier cost Rs 36 from Dilshad Garden to Mandi House will now cost Rs 38.