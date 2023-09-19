Delhi Lt Governor Approves Admissions To Vacant Seats At IP University

Delhi LG VK Saxena. (File Photo)

In a major relief to BA LLB and BBA LLB students, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved their admission to the vacant seats remaining at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). The decision comes after a delay of almost five years, for which Mr Saxena held the Delhi government responsible, according to news agency ANI.



Delhi LG VK Saxena, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university, granted permission for student admission based on the aggregate score of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in three subjects: English, legal studies, and a general test.

The LG expressed his concern, stating that approval from the Delhi government was requested shortly after the start of the academic session 2023-24, according to the LG office statement.

"Keeping in view the larger interests of the students, the LG approved the admission procedure, observing with concern, that the proposal for regulating admission in BA, LL.B/BBA LL.B Programme in GGSIPU for the academic session 2023-24, has been submitted in the month of September, causing inordinate delay in filling up the vacant seats in these courses," the LG office statement read.



Before the academic year 2022-2023, GGSIPU stated that students were admitted to the above-mentioned courses through CLAT (UG). However, a persistent issue emerged where some seats remained unoccupied.