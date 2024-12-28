Delhi Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Salary Up To Rs 1.94 Lakh

Delhi Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2024: The Delhi High Court has begun accepting online applications for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination to recruit candidates for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 10, 2025, at 5.30pm.

The official notification states: "The candidates applying for the examination shall ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination for which they are admitted by this Court viz. Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Mains Examination (Written), and Viva-Voce shall be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The question of eligibility will be thoroughly examined at a subsequent stage."

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 for General Category candidates. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories [Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40% or more identified disabilities] must pay Rs 500. This fee is non-refundable and must be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, or UPI.

Salary



Selected candidates will be paid a salary in the pay scale of Rs 1,44,840-Rs 1,94,660.

Delhi Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply



Step 1. Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "Job Openings" under the Public Notice section on the homepage

Step 3. Click on "Apply Online for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination-2024"

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5. Fill out the form

Step 6. Make the payment and click on "Submit"

Step 7. Take a hard copy of the application for future reference