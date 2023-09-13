Delhi High Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Publication Of UPSC Prelims Answer Key

The Delhi High Court had previously withheld its decision on this matter.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by 17 unsuccessful Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who sought the publication of the answer key of the preliminary civil services examination conducted earlier this year. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed UPSC's contention that the plea couldn't be entertained in the high court, saying that it involved the examination of candidates' legal and fundamental rights, encompassing aspects like equitable treatment, reasonable expectations, and the entitlement to information.



The petitioners, who didn't achieve passing scores in the preliminary test, challenged a June press release by the UPSC stating the answer key would only be published after the final results are announced.



"The petitioners' claims prima facie relate to the concerns surrounding the facets of fair play and the right to know, as well as the fundamental rights of the candidates, and as such would require this court to test the same by delving into the domain of administrative law and constitutional provisions," the court said in its order.



"Where the enforcement and protection of fundamental rights or any rights of a person is sought, this court cannot look the other way. Accordingly, the petition stands admitted. It is listed for arguments on merits on 26th September 2023," the court stated.

"Not providing the students with the answer key to an exam they have appeared for, not considering the representations of the candidates despite a particular time window being provided for the same, and asking questions, which are disproportionately vague, testing candidates' ability to answer only on the basis of guesswork, is not only arbitrary but defies all principles of fairness, logic, and rationality," the petition said.

Opposing the plea, the UPSC said the integrity of the examination process has to be protected as civil services examinations were structured and have to be conducted in a time-bound manner.

Earlier, the court had refused to stay the UPSC's decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 while dismissing an application by the petitioners

The petitioners have said when a competitive exam is conducted, the answer key to multiple choice questions is prepared in advance so it can be released after the exam has been conducted, thereby giving the candidates a fair idea of evaluation.



However, in a press note of June 12, the UPSC said "marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS(P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission's website only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination 2023 is over, that is, after the declaration of final result", the petitioners have claimed.

They have said that almost all state Public Service Commissions and other authorities like the High Court of Delhi in respect of Delhi Judicial Service Examination, IITs, NLUs and IIMs release the provisional answer key within a week of the conduct of an examination and invite objections from the candidates.



They then release the final answer key by modifying their provisional answer key based on the objections the petitioners have contended.



(With inputs from PTI)