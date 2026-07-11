Delhi EWS Admission 2026: Second Lottery Result Declared, Check Merit List Here

Delhi EWS Admission Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has released the Delhi EWS Admission Result 2026 for the second computerized lottery draw. Parents and guardians who applied for admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories can now check the second merit list on the official EWS admission portal.

The merit list contains the names of candidates allotted seats in private unaided recognized schools across Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session. Applicants should download their allotment status and complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline.

Direct Link:

Delhi DoE Result 2026

Delhi Doe Result 2026, Merit List Link

How to Check Delhi EWS Admission Result 2026?

Parents can follow these steps to access the second lottery result:

Visit the official Delhi EWS admission portal at ewsadmissions.delhi.gov.in.

Click on the 'Second Lottery Result 2026-27' link.

Enter the required details, such as the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the allotted school.

Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

What After the Second Lottery Result?

Candidates whose names appear in the second lottery merit list must report to the allotted school with the required documents within the deadline specified by the Directorate of Education. During verification, parents will need to produce the original documents submitted during registration, including proof of residence, income certificate, child's birth certificate, Aadhaar (if available), passport-size photographs, and other supporting documents as required.

Failure to complete document verification or report within the stipulated period may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. Seats remaining vacant after this round may be filled through subsequent admission rounds as notified by the DoE. Parents are advised to regularly check the official portal for further announcements and admission-related updates.