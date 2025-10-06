Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens For 1,731 Vacancies, Apply Here

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the application process for 1,731 vacancies across 26 categories today, October 6, 2025 (10 am). Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official DDA website - dda.gov.in. Some posts offer Level-11 pay matrix, with salaries ranging from Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700.

The last date to apply and pay the application fee for the posts is November 5, 2025 (6 pm). The examination will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December and January (tentative dates).

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Some of the vacancy details are as follows: Post Name Number of Vacancies Salary Range Junior Secretariat Assistant 199 Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200 (Level 2 pay) Patwari 79 Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 (Pay Level 4) Junior Engineer 171 Level 6 Pay Multi-Tasking Staff 745 Level 1 Pay

Engineering Vacancy

Candidates applying for engineering positions must possess a Diploma or BE/BTech in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering. The age limit for these posts is 18 to 27 years.

Age Limit

Vacancies with a level 11 pay scale have an age limit of 40 years while level 10 vacancies have maximum age limit of 35 years and 30 years for some.

Naib Tehsildar Vacancy

For Naib Tehsildar post, candidates must hold a Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with 50 per cent marks or above and a degree in Law would be an advantage.

Assistant Security Officer

Assistant security officer along with a bachelor's degree from a recognized university requires candidates (both male and female) to have specific physical measurements. Female candidates must have three years' experience of security and fire fighting duties in an organisation recognised by the Central Government or the State Government; or regular service in defence or police. The age limit is 18 to 27 years.

DDA Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For DDA Vacancy?

Visit the official website of the authority and its "latest jobs" section - dda.gov.in/latest-jobs.

On the homepage, click on "Direct Recruitment 2025: Link For Filling Up The Online Application Form".

If you're a new user, click "To Register" and enter details such as post name, code, and personal information.

Log in with your credentials and complete the application process for the desired post.

Level 11 and Level 10 Vacancies

Level-11 Pay (Rs. 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700) Positions:

Deputy Director (Architect) - 4

Deputy Director (Public Relation)- 1

Deputy Director (Planning)- 4

Level 10 Pay (Rs. 56, 100 to 1,77,500) Positions:

Assistant Director (Planning) -19

Assistant Director (Architect)- 8

Assistant Director (Landscape)- 1

Assistant Director (System)- 3

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical)- 1

Assistant Director (Ministerial) - 15 (Level 8 Pay)

Candidates are advised to review the official notification for detailed eligibility and qualification requirements.

Those applying for multiple posts must ensure that exam dates do not overlap.

Official Notification - "DDA Recruitment 2025".