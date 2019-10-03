Delhi Cabinet Approves Sports University Bill

Delhi Cabinet has approved Sports University Bill

Delhi Cabinet, today, approved the Delhi Sports University Bill. The Delhi Sports University will be set up in Mundka.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, both tweeted about the approval of the Bill.

As per the information tweeted by Mr. Manish Sisodia, the new Sports University will be set up on a 90 acre land in Mundka village in Delhi. The University's Vice-Chancellor will also be some Sports person.

What sets apart the University is that students at the University will be awarded degrees based on their capability in the field of sports.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The Delhi government has taken a historic decision for the youth today. The first such university in the country will be opened in Mundka in which players will be able to get a degree on the potential of their sport. For the first time in the country, sports are being made part of mainstream higher education."

दिल्ली सरकार ने आज युवाओं के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला लिया है



मुंडका में देश की पहली ऐसी यूनिवर्सिटी खोली जाएगी जिसमें खिलाड़ियों को अपने खेल की क्षमता पर डिग्री मिल पाएगी



देश मे पहली बार खेल को मेनस्ट्रीम हायर एजुकेशन का हिस्सा बनाया जा रहा हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 3, 2019

Mr. Manish Sisodia tweeted that players will be able to pursue graduate, post-graduate etc. degrees in cricket, hockey, football etc. based on their sporting talent.

दिल्ली में एक नई स्पोर्ट्स यूनिवर्सिटी बनेगी. इसमें खिलाड़ी अपनी खेल प्रतिभा के आधार पर

क्रिकेट, हौकी, फ़ुटबोल आदि में ग्रैजूएट, पोस्ट-ग्रैजूएट आदि डिग्री ले सकेंगे. इसमें छात्रों का खेल ही उनकी पढ़ाई होगा.



कैबिनेट ने आज दिल्ली स्पोर्ट्स यूनिवर्सिटी' बिल को मंज़ूरी दे दी. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 3, 2019

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.