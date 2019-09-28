Transplantation of 111 trees at DTU encouraging sign for environment: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appreciated the Delhi Technological University's effort in transplanting 111 trees for a construction work on the campus and said it is an encouraging sign for environment protection. He also said no trees were cut for the new construction work.

"Transplantation of the trees shows that there is no need to cut them (for construction work). We can transplant trees irrespective of the size and those have a high survival rate after being transplanted.

"We have a policy of transplanting trees in case of construction work and it should be ensured that they have 80 per cent survival rate," Mr Kejriwal said, adding by observing the methodology of tree transplantation he is assured of long-term sustenance of the trees.

According to the university, the chief minister watered the trees after transplantation.

He was keen to witness the whole transplantation procedure and was inquisitive to know whether transplantation of old trees like peepal is possible, it said.

