Delhi Budget 2018-19: Rs. 13,997 Crore Allocated For Education; Fixed Deposit Scheme For Students

- 26% of the budget, a total of Rs. 13,997 crore has been allocated for education.
- Government will introduce a new curriculum in government schools.
- Government will launch Mission Buniyaad which will aim to enhance reading and maths skills of students between classes 1 to 8 in months of April, May and June.
- About 1 lakh 20 thousand CCTVs would be installed in schools. More than 150 CCTV cameras will be installed per school.
- Government will provide tablets to school teacher to enable them in keeping a record of students online.
- Government will also launch a Fixed Deposit scheme for students up to the age of 18 years belonging to SC, ST, OBC and Minorities category.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in January this year had held a meeting with education department officials to review its expenditures with an eye on the budget which was to be presented in March 2018. While the Delhi Government's focus area in the first budget was education and health, the current budget is touted as the country's first 'Green Budget'.
