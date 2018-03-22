Delhi Budget 2018-19: Rs. 13,997 Crore Allocated For Education; Fixed Deposit Scheme For Students

The Aam Aadmi led government in Delhi presented the budget for 2018-19 session in the legislative assembly today.

Education | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 14:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Budget 2018-19: Rs. 13,997 Crore Allocated For Education; Fixed Deposit Scheme For Students

For third consecutive year, 25% budget allocated to education in state

New Delhi:  The Aam Aadmi led government in Delhi presented the budget for 2018-19 session in the legislative assembly today. As per the information tweeted by the official twitter handle of AAP Delhi, 26% of the total budget has been allocated for education. This is the third consecutive year when about 25% of the budget has been allocated for education in the state. The amount allocated for education by AAP government amounts to Rs. 13,997 crore. 

Comments
The highlights of the AAP budget for education in Delhi in 2018-19 are given below:
  1. 26% of the budget, a total of Rs. 13,997 crore has been allocated for education.
  2. Government will introduce a new curriculum in government schools. 
  3. Government will launch Mission Buniyaad which will aim to enhance reading and maths skills of students between classes 1 to 8 in months of April, May and June. 
  4. About 1 lakh 20 thousand CCTVs would be installed in schools. More than 150 CCTV cameras will be installed per school. 
  5. Government will provide tablets to school teacher to enable them in keeping a record of students online. 
  6. Government will also launch a Fixed Deposit scheme for students up to the age of 18 years belonging to SC, ST, OBC and Minorities category. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in January this year had held a meeting with education department officials to review its expenditures with an eye on the budget which was to be presented in March 2018. While the Delhi Government's focus area in the first budget was education and health, the current budget is touted as the country's first 'Green Budget'. 

Click here for more Education News

Trending

AAPDelhi budget

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneCambridge AnalyticaRajdev RanjanAadhaar CardKeto DietRadhika Apte

................................ Advertisement ................................