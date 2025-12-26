Delhi Schools Resume Offline Classes: Who Will Go To School And Who Won't

Delhi schools have resumed physical classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 after restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were lifted, following an improvement in air quality in the national capital. As of now, classes will not be conducted in online mode, and students in these classes are required to attend school physically.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular directing all government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes in physical mode for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11. Classes for students up to Class 5 will be held in a hybrid mode, combining both physical and online classes, with immediate effect until further orders.

"In compliance with the Commission's order, all Heads of Schools of Government, Government-Aided and Unaided Recognised Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct normal (physical mode) classes for students of Classes VI to IX and XI. Classes for students up to Class V shall be conducted in hybrid mode, i.e., both physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible), with immediate effect until further orders," the circular stated.

The circular further clarified that classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 are already being conducted in physical mode and will continue in the same manner.

All Heads of Schools have been directed to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements.

The decision comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew measures under GRAP Stage 4. In its official order dated December 24, 2025, the Commission noted a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions.

"The sub-committee shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decisions, depending on air quality levels in Delhi and forecasts by IMD/IITM," the Commission said.