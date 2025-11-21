Delhi Air Quality Crisis: Are Schools Closed Today In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad?

As Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, residents in the National Capital Region (NCR) are facing severe breathing issues. Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in central areas remain in the 'Very Poor' category, with ITO recording 381 and India Gate at 331, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation has prompted health concerns, with citizens advised to wear masks and limit outdoor activities. On November 11, the Education Department had shifted classes for students up to Class 5 to a hybrid mode following the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Stage 3 directive.

Amid growing public concern, several parents and student organisations have called for online classes across all grades. The Delhi government is currently reviewing whether to implement GRAP IV restrictions, which could affect school operations.

As of today, authorities have not officially announced the closure of schools or colleges. Parents and students are urged to stay alert for notifications regarding possible closures or the continuation of online classes for younger students.

Education Infrastructure Upgrade On The Horizon

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that the city plans to modernise all government and MCD schools over the next five years. Initiatives will include AI-based teaching tools, upgraded furniture, and redesigned classrooms, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CSR funds will support these improvements, aiming to enhance learning experiences and public education infrastructure across the capital.

With AQI levels continuing to fluctuate in the 'Severe+' range, authorities and parents remain cautious, closely monitoring the situation before finalizing decisions on school operations.