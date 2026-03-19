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DDU Result 2026 Out: Download Undergraduate, PG Odd Semester Marksheet Here

DDU Result 2026 OUT: Candidates who appeared for the examinations held in November/December 2025 can check their results by visiting the official website.

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DDU Result 2026 Out: Download Undergraduate, PG Odd Semester Marksheet Here
DDU Result 2026 OUT: Students can check their results using their roll number and date of birth.

DDU Result 2026 OUT: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU), Gorakhpur, has declared the odd semester results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including MA Economics, MA Hindi, MA Visual Arts, MSc Home Science (Food and Nutrition), MJMC, BCom, BCom (Banking/Insurance), BPEd, BBA Retail, BA, BA LLB, BBA, LLB, BSc, MSc Physics, among others.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations held in November/December 2025 can check their results by visiting the official website, ddugu.ac.in, using required credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

DDU Gorakhpur University Result 2026: Step-by-Step Guide

  • Step 1: Visit the official website, ddugu.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the "Result" link under the Quick Links section at the bottom of the homepage
  • Step 3: Select your course and click on it
  • Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • Step 5: Click on the "Search Result" button
  • Step 6: View and download the result PDF for future reference

Direct Link To Download DDU Result PDF

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University: Highlights

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU), formerly known as Gorakhpur University, was established in 1957 and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers a wide range of academic programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and doctoral levels across faculties such as agriculture; arts, humanities and social sciences; commerce; engineering and technology; fine and performing arts; languages; legal studies; management; medicine; rural science; science; teacher education; and vocational studies.

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