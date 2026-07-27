DCECE 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Out: Check Cutoff Rank And Seat Status

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has announced the DCECE 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result for Polytechnic Engineering admissions. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotted college and branch through the official counselling portal. The board has also published the branch-wise opening and closing cutoff ranks for Round 2. Students who have been allotted a seat should check their allotment status and complete the next admission steps to confirm their seats.

How to Check DCECE 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result?

Visit the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Open the DCECE Polytechnic Engineering (PE) Counselling Portal.

Log in using the Registration Number, Password, and Security Pin.

Click on the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link.

Check the allotted institute and branch.

Download and save the allotment letter for future admission formalities.

DCECE 2026 Round 2 Cutoff Rank

BCECEB has released the Round 2 opening and closing cutoff ranks for different Polytechnic Engineering branches and categories. The cutoff rank represents the minimum and maximum ranks at which seats have been allotted in this counselling round. It helps candidates understand the admission trends for various institutes and courses.

The Round 2 cutoff has been prepared based on several factors:

Candidate's entrance examination rank

Category

Seat availability

College and branch preferences filled during counselling

Students can check the branch-wise cutoff list available on the counselling portal to compare their ranks with the closing ranks for each institute.

What to Do After DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment?

Candidates who have received a seat allotment should immediately download their allotment letter and follow the admission instructions issued by BCECEB. They must complete document verification, fee payment, and institute reporting within the scheduled deadline to secure admission.