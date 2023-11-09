Dates Announced For Various Medical Exams To Be Held In 2024, Check Details

New Delhi:
National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences.
National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced tentative dates for various medical examinations. The dates have been released for medical exams that will be conducted in the first half of 2024.
Since the dates have been tentatively released, the NBEMS has advised the candidates to check the exact dates of examinations from the information bulletins/ NBEMS website.
The schedule for the exam are listed below-
- As per the schedule released by the board of examination, Diplomate of National Board and Doctorate of National Board (DNB/DrNB) Final Practical Examination - Oct 2023 will be held in January or February 2024.
- The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2023 will be held on January 20, 2024.
- Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023 has also been scheduled for January 20, 2024.
- The NEET-MDS 2024 has been scheduled for February 9, 2024.
- The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2023 has been scheduled for February 18, 2024.
- NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination - December 2023 will be held between February/March 2024.
- The NEET-PG 2024 has been tentatively scheduled for March 3, 2024.
- The Foreign Dental Screening Test (MDS Degree and PG Diploma) 2023 has been scheduled for March 16, 2023.
- FNB Exit Examination 2023 will be held in March/April 2024.
- DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations - April 2024 will be held on April 24, 25, 26 and 27, 2024.
- DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024 will be held on May 19, 2024.
- Formative Assessment Test 2023 will be held on June 9, 2024.
- NBEMS Diploma Final Examination - June 2024 will be held on June 13, 14 and 15, 2024.
- The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination June 2024 will be held on June 30, 2024.